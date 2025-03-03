Freddie Marie Saylor

Freddie Marie Saylor, 85, of Payne, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Freddie was born in Bell County, Kentucky on December 18, 1939, a daughter of Ella Marie (Saylor) and Fred Snellings, who both preceded her in death.

Freddie Saylor

She attended Cumberland College where she met the love of her life, Leman Saylor. She began her career working at General Electric and was proud to become the first female security guard/firefighter during a time when women weren’t given these jobs. Freddie retired as a security guard from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana. She cherished her time traveling with her friends Marcia and Larry Presler and many trips to Harlan, Kentucky to be with her family. These were some of the most memorable times of her life. She was fiercely devoted to her family and will always be remembered for her strength, love, and determination in everything she did. When faced with her own challenges in life she met them head on with unwavering faith and determination. Freddie loved tending to her flowers, especially her roses, planting and taking care of the church landscaping, and mowing with her John Deere tractor. She loved time with her family, listening to music and drinking coffee by the pool with her husband.

Freddie will be sadly missed by her children, Allan (Colleen) Saylor, Jennifer (Greg) Mohr and Lanetta Handshoe; sister, Nettie Snellings; grandchildren, Emily Mohr, Erin (Matt) Kline, Erica, Evan and Elizabeth Mohr, Haley and Seth Saylor and Bryce and Leah Handshoe and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leman, to whom she was married September 17, 1960, and granddaughter, Ella Marie Mohr.

Viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, at the Payne Church of the Nazarene, 509 Orchard Street. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m Thursday, March 6, at Payne Church of the Nazarene with viewing from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne.

Preferred memorials: to the church.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.