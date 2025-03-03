LaDonna Ruth Feasby

LaDonna Ruth Feasby, 94, of Delphos, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Vancrest of Delphos.

Born on December 9, 1930, in Van Wert, she was a beloved daughter of Gern and Ada (Hurless) Bagley, who both preceded her in death. LaDonna’s life journey took a beautiful turn when she married her sweetheart, Lloyd Feasby, in April, 1948. They shared countless cherished moments until his passing in 2004.

LaDonna was the heart of her family, a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She effortlessly kept the household running smoothly and filled her home with warmth and love. Her caring nature and unwavering support will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

LaDonna leaves behind her son, Alan Feasby of Van Wert; daughters, Susan Walker of New Mexico and Barbara (David) Odenweller of Delphos; sister, Kay Dugan of Michigan as well as six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, LaDonna was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Bagley; daughter-in-law, Donna Feasby; sister-in-law, Kay Bagley; and brother-in-law, Mike Dugan.

In honoring LaDonna’s life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 6, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt presiding. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will precede the memorial service, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in LaDonna’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

To share in LaDonna’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.