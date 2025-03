Main St. detour…

Motorists can expect to see a road closed/detour sign along E. Main St. in Van Wert for about two more weeks. According to Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, crews are installing a new waterline and work should be done in mid-March. A rolling detour has been in place since work began. Westbound motorists are advised not to drive through the work area. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent