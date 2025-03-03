Marian June Miller

Marian June Miller, 96, of Van Wert and formerly of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away Sunday morning, March 2, 2025, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on April 14, 1928, in Hammond, Indiana the daughter of Clarence David and Hazel Mae Cotner, who both preceded in death. She married Robert Kenneth Miller on November 22, 1946, in Whiting, Indiana and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2010.

Family survivors include her four children, Marcia (Jerry) Etzler of Van Wert, Robert (Jeanette) Miller of Phoenix, Arizona, Roger Miller of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and Ronald (Diane) Miller of Roseville, California; seven grandchildren, Wesley Miller of California, Anthony Miller of Woodhaven, Michigan, Chad (Sara) Etzler of Celina, Curtis (Elizabeth) Etzler of Fort Wayne, Kara Miller of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Jessa (Jonathon) Lunsford of Spokane, Washington and Kirklyn (Carlos) Hernandez of Kansas City, Kansas; 17 great-grandchildren, Hannah Miller and Chance Miller both of Woodhaven, Michigan, Eric Lys of Woodhaven, Michigan, Victoria Etzler of Knoxville, Tennessee, Gaberiel Etzler of Van Wert, Samuel Stiles-Etzler and Nikolas Stiles-Etzler both of Celina, Hailie Miller of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Lexie Lunsford, Hazelee Lunsford and Wyatt Lunsford all of Spokane, Washington, Emma Hernandez and Logan Hernandez, both of Kansas City, Kansas City, Kansas, Elliana Etzler and Cameron Etzler both of Fort Wayne, and Michelle Fowler and Jennifer Fowler, both of Roseville, California, and a great-great-granddaughter due in April of 2025.



Marian was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting, Indiana and was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1964, a Past Matron, Arizona Grand Matron, and Grand Representative in Rhode Island and Tennessee.

No services will be held locally. Her ashes are to be interred with her husband in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

Preferred memorials: the Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A big thank you to her extended family at Van Wert Manor for their excellent care and love over the last four years of her journey with Alzheimer’s.

