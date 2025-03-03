Random Thoughts: tourney thoughts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a busy Friday night, girls state semifinals, a rushed process and good luck wishes.

One night, two games, two divisions

Friday night will be a busy one indeed at the Elida Fieldhouse. Not one, but two girls basketball state semi-final games will be played there. At 6 p.m., Columbus Grove and Minster will square off in the Division VI semifinal game, then at 8:30 p.m., it’s Ottoville and defending state champion Fort Loramie in the Division VII semifinal game. If you’re going for the second game, be patient. It’s going to take a bit to park, clear out the gym after the first game etc.

State semifinals

When you look at the list of girls basketball state semifinal games, 14 games spread out over seven divisions, 13 of them are being played in high school gyms. The only one being played in a college arena is a Division IV state semifinal game between Fairfield Union and Kettering Archbishop Alter. That game will be played at Ohio Dominican University. Mansfield Sr. High School is hosting three games, Elida two, and St. Marys Memorial is hosting a game.

This is what many fans were afraid of when the new, expanded format was announced. Instead of a true final four experience with all semifinal and championship games being played at one venue, such as UD Arena, games are spread out all over the place, with just one at a college arena. Now, let me say this – the high school facilities I noted – Elida, St. Marys Memorial and Mansfield Sr. are outstanding facilities. I’ve been to each of them so I can vouch personally for them. I also commend the athletic departments at those schools for stepping up and hosting those games. I’ll go as far to say the other schools on the list are no doubt fine facilities. Some I’ve been to, some I haven’t but still, they are willing and able to host games.

Again, with no disrespect intended to any host site, it’s not the same as playing at UD Arena and prior to that, the Schottenstein Center and St. John Arena. I know each site will do their very best to give players and fans the best experience they possibly can. I have no issue with any site or any athletic department that chose to offer their facilities for these games. I can’t stress that enough. You can’t force a site to host. We’ve had this discussion during playoff football time. It’s a big undertaking and if a site can’t do it or doesn’t want to, that’s the end of it.

Rushed

I don’t recall any big push by coaches or anyone else to expand from four to seven divisions in girls and/or boys basketball. When the idea was first brought up by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, you knew it was going to happen. Yes, there was talk it was being studied etc., but it was just a matter of time. It turns out a very short amount of time. Last year, there were four divisions and right around state tournament time, the expansion was announced.

Strictly my opinion, but if expansion was going to happen, the OHSAA should have waited at least a year, maybe even two to implement the plan. That would have given everyone involved more time to figure out things such as venues.

In other words, this whole thing was unnecessarily rushed.

Good luck

Best of luck to Van Wert’s Breese Bollenbacher, who will return to action at the OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament this Thursday. Teammate Owen Bates will serve as an alternate and could see action as well.

Best of luck to Van Wert bowler Reagan Horine, who won the district as an indidivual and qualified for the state championship match in Columbus on Friday.

When you consider the Van Wert boys bowling team made it to state along with four swimmers, it’s been a pretty good winter at VWHS.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.