Real estate transfers 2/24-2/28/25

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between February 24-28, 2025.

Jorddan S. Childs to JSC Rentals LLC, Scott inlots, lot 5.

Lucas C. Myers, Kristen N. Myes, Kristen Myers to Logan R. Steele, Jazmine M. Brown, Middle Point inlots, lot 130, lot 131.

Evelyn D. Stoffel Living Trust, Evelyn D. Stoffel Living Trust TR to Triple L Farms Partnership, a portion of Section 25, Ridge Township.

Terry L. Fox, Judy A. Fox, Judy Fox to Todd Fox, a portion of Section 22, Pleasant Township.

Jordan N. McGough, McKayla L. McGough, McKayla Money to Kolby C. Barnhart, Alysia L. Adkins, Van Wert inlots, lot 1583.

Ray Allen Barnes, Ray A. Barnes to Brian Barnes, Van Wert inlots, lot 3676.

Zachary J. Ogg, Samantha J. Ogg, Samantha J. Snyder to Zachary J. Ogg, Samantha J. Ogg, a portion of Section 31, Harrison Township.

Fireside Joshua Tree LLC to JRLRJL LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 404.

Willie C. Storey Jr., Charity L. Storey, Willie C. Storey Jr. Atty, Mollie Storey Atty, Charity Storey to Jordan D. Conn, Convoy inlots, lot 254, lot 255, lot 253.

Estate of Sharon L. Coil to Marvin E. Coil, a portion of Section 25, Ridge Township.

Michael L. Biro, Laura J. Biro, Laura Biro to Derek L. Biro, a portion of Section 7, Pleasant Township.

Michael L. Biro, Laura J. Biro, Laura Biro to Biro Family Irrevocable Trust, Biro Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Cassandra N. Murphy TR, Michael C. Biro TR, Derek L. Biro TR, a portion of Section 7, Pleasant Township.

Judith L. Wortman to Jacob Wortman, Shae Wortman, a portion of Section 21, Union Township.

Michael G. Wortman to Christy N. Wortman to Jacob Wortman, Shae Wortman, a portion of Section 21, Union Township.

Sandra Amundson, Sandra J. Amundson to Sandra J. Amundson Irrevocable Trust, Sandra J. Amundson Irrevocable Trust TR, Troy J. Amundson, TR, Tricia E. A. Berryman TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 3338, lot 3339.

Lucas Rental Properties LLC to Joseph L. Warnecke, Sherry R. Warnecke, Delphos inlots, lot 354, lot 355.

Joseph L. Warnecke, Sherry R. Warnecke to Braxon Scalf, Delphos inlots, lot 354, lot 355.

Jones Sisters LLC to Rees Family Farms LLC, a portion of Section 2, York Township.

David H. Knight, Sandra R. Knight to David Knight Trust, David Knight Trust TR, Sandra Knight Trust, Sandra Knight Trust TR, David. H. Knight TR, Sandra R. Knight TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 340, lot 767.

Lela Laemmle Farm LLC to The Marsh Foundation Inc, Marsh Foundation Inc., a portion of Section 1, Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 1, Pleasant Township.

Nicholas Strader, Marie Strader to Brendon L. Doner, Josephine A. Grabau, a portion of Section 31, Willshire Township.

Estate of Kevin L. Huber to Jennifer L. Huber, a portion of Section 18, Jennings Township.

Laura Sowers, Laura L. Goodlin, Laurie Goodlin, Brian Sowers to Laura Sowers, Brian Sowers, a portion of Section 30, York Township.

Fredrick C. Pond Trust, Fredrick C. Pond Trust TR, Marcia K. Pond Trust, Marcia K. Pond Trust TR to Gary R. Sinn, Paulette M. Sinn, Scott outlots, lot 52.

Donna J. Miller to Donna J. Miller Revocable Trust, Donna J. Miller Revocable Trust TR, a portion of Section 7, Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 5, Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 12, Union Township; a portion of Section 6, Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 6, Hoaglin Township.