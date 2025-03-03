Sandi Patty to return to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

One of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Christian music, Sandi Patty, is set to return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 9, for an unforgettable evening of music. Presented by JoAnn Wolford and supported by Strategence Capital, the office of Tim Stoller, and Erin Laukhoff, this special performance will showcase the powerful vocals and heartfelt artistry that have defined Patty’s legendary career.

Sandi Patty

This marks Sandi Patty’s second appearance at the Niswonger, her first being in 2007 during the inaugural weekend of the performing arts center. Known as “The Voice,” Patty has won five Grammy Awards, 40 Dove Awards, and has sold millions of albums worldwide. Her dynamic range, emotional delivery, and timeless songs have made her a beloved figure in the world of inspirational music.

“Bringing Sandi Patty back to Van Wert is truly a full-circle moment,” said Van Wert LIVE Executive Director Jarin Hart. “She was part of the Niswonger’s very first weekend of performances, and now, nearly two decades later, audiences will once again have the chance to experience her incredible voice and uplifting presence. This will be a special night for all who attend.”

Patty’s career has spanned over four decades, with signature songs such as We Shall Behold Him, Love in Any Language, and More Than Wonderful becoming anthems of faith and inspiration. She has performed for presidents, at the Lighting of the National Christmas Tree, and alongside symphonies and orchestras around the world.

Tickets for this highly anticipated performance are still available and can be purchased at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center box office or online at vanwertlive.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness one of the most extraordinary voices in Christian music history live in concert.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by calling 419.238.6722, online 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.