W. Edward “Ed” Hatcher, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Fort Wayne in 1947, he was a proud graduate of Northside High School (1964), Indiana University, BA (1968), and Ohio Northern University, JD (1974). He dedicated 50 years to practicing law, passionately advocating for his clients, including defending four death penalty cases. Early in his career, he served as a juvenile referee for Judge Catherine Harrington, making a meaningful impact in the legal system.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as a lieutenant during the Vietnam War era, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to service. Beyond his career, he was an active member of the Elks Lodge, where he proudly served as Past Exalted Ruler. An avid golfer, he enjoyed spending time on the course with friends and family. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Sandra Clifton Hatcher, and his six children: Troy, Trevor, Aimee, Kristina, John, and Alyson, as well as seven cherished grandchildren. His greatest joys in life were telling stories, gathering with family, and sharing laughter and wisdom with those he loved most.

His legacy of kindness, dedication, and integrity will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Services for Ed will be observed privately by the family. He will be interred in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to Van Wert County Council on Aging, https://coavw.org/donations.

