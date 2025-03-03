YMCA wraps up basketball season

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert YMCA hosted its annual school league for grade school boys, and welcomed teams from Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, Paulding, Delphos St. Johns, Wayne Trace, Defiance, Wapakoneta, Antwerp, Delphos Jefferson and Ottoville. For six weeks, every Saturday morning, the YMCA’s gyms were filled with young athletes playing and competing and learning about teamwork, and developing their basketball skills.

Delphos St. John’s won the sixth grade championship. Photo submitted

With 37 teams across four grades, the local YMCA reached full capacity and couldn’t have been happier.The energy in the gym was incredible as kids hustled up and down the court, parents cheered, and coaches guided their teams. The season wrapped up with a single-elimination tournament, with Van Wert (third grade), Antwerp (fourth grade), Crestview (fifth grade), and Delphos St. John’s (sixth grade) crowned as champions.

YMCA officials said they were especially grateful for a reciprocal partnership with Van Wert High School, the Goedde Building gym, which made it possible to accommodate so many teams.

“It’s amazing to see these kids come together, grow in their skills, and build friendships,” YMCA Program Director Corey Clifton said. “Our goal is to provide a supportive environment where they can develop both athletically and personally. This league is a testament to the power of sports in shaping young lives.”

“Seeing kids grow, play, and enjoy the game is what makes this league special,” he added. “It’s not just about winning but about learning, improving, and having fun. We love providing a space where kids can be active, form friendships, and create lifelong memories.”

The YMCA also thanked the players, parents, coaches, and volunteers who made it all possible.

The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.