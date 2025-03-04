Historic Convoy Opera House to host March 16 event

The building that houses the Convoy Opera House has stood the test of time. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society is inviting the public to an open house at the Opera House and a book signing event from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 16.

Built in 1901, the Convoy Opera House, at 111 S. Main St. in downtown Convoy served as a significant source of entertainment for the small farming community at the turn of the century. Over the years the building has also served as a firehouse and the city hall.

Restoration of the building by the Village of Convoy Historical Society began in 2017. In March 2021, the Convoy Opera House received national recognition by being named to the National Register of Historic Places. The public will be able to tour the Convoy Opera House, Annex and Museum and learn more about the historical site, which is handicapped accessible (closed lift available).

From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 16, the opera house will host a book signing event. Seven published authors with a Convoy connection will share their individual book writing journey. The featured authors include Stephanie Eding, (fiction) Lucinda Hoffman, (self-help and fiction) Keith Langdon, (poetry and inspirational) John Vining, (history) Paula Codling McLaughlin, (images of America) Jeremy Stemen, (fiction) and Pastor Tyler Watson (faith based). Each author has their own distinctive writing style and genre. Individually signed copies of their books will be available to purchase. No admittance fee is required.

Representatives from the Brumback Library will be on hand to help individuals obtain a library card. They will provide information on services provided at the Brumback Library in Convoy and Van Wert, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parents of children birth to age five are encouraged to stop in and learn about this free program.

Convoy T-shirts in limited sizes will be on sale for $15, and Convoy, Convoy Union, and Crestview yearbooks will be available at no charge.

The following businesses will also be open: The Daily Dose, Rebel Bean, Harting Homesteaders, The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts, Phunky Pheasant, Cheers and Gears, Knights Pizza, and The Convoy Fox Hunters.