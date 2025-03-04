Ribbon cutting…

The ribbon was cut on Van Wert’s newest establishment, R Place Stone Grill. A brief ceremony was held late Tuesday afternoon at the site of the former Edition restauarant on E. Main St. R Place Stone Grill will officially open for lunch today (Wednesday). Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11-2 and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 4 to midnight on Saturdays and brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. R Place features starters, salads, soups, burgers, seafood, poultry, pork and steaks. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent