Bench trial, other hearings held in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Nine criminal hearings, including a bench trial, took place in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, February 27, and Wednesday, March 5. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Trial

After a bench trial, Gary Yates, 41, of Van Wert, was found guilty of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. According to court records, it’s the second time Yates has been convicted of the same offense, with the other occurring in the State of Oregon. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. April 30.

Bond violation

Kaden Ballard, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by having drug paraphernalia and failing a drug screen. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16.

Sentencings

Roy Densel, Jr., 50, Van Wert, sentenced to three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undero random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Amani Perkins, 19, Van Wert, was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for two days already served for domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. In addition, he was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and was ordered to have no firearms and have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription. He must undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jeremy Broshears, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for 10 days already served, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He is to possess no firearms, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Plea changes/sentencings

Fiona Monosmith, 35, of Spencerville, changed her plea to guilty of OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She was then sentenced to three days in jail unless she completes a driving intervention program. Her license was suspended for one year with driving privileges to and from work, plus forfeiture of a firearm. She was ordered to pay $375 fine and court costs.

Broc Forrer, 29, of Payne, changed his plea to guilty of OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 15 days jail, electronic house arrest for 55 days with work driving privileges, one year community control, and was ordered to undergo substance abuse assessment and any treatment, plus a forfeiture of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay an $850 fine and court costs.

Kevin Streets, 57, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty on a prosecutor’s bill of information for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a second degree misdemeanor. He was then fined $500 plus court costs and ordered to forfeit a firearm.

Daniel Lehmkuhle III, 26, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, and attempted counterfeiting, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.