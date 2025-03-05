John L. Blake

John L. Blake passed away at home on Friday, February 28, 2025, surrounded by family.

John was a man of faith and is now spending eternity with Jesus and his family and friends who have passed before him.

John was born October 1 1935, in Van Wert, to John Leroy Blake and Ida May (Hammond) Blake. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1953 and then joined the United States Marine Corp in January, 1954, and served until January 1962.

John worked at International Harvester, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 35.5 years as a welder and metal fabricator on the scout and heavy truck line. He was also a long time member of the Trinity Global Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school Joy classes with his wife, Dotty. John was a member of the local Moose Lodge, American Legion and Marine Corp association. He was a active hunter, fisherman and target shooter in his youth.

John and Dotty loved traveling the country collecting antiques, western memorabilia and USMC military items.

John is survived by his son, Brian; a daughter-in-law, Donna; granddaughters, Amy and Lisa; a great-granddaughter, Emma; a brother, Ronnie Blake, and a sister, Beverly.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy “Dotty” Jean (Vetter) Blake; sisters, Barb and Jennie, and son Brett Blake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

