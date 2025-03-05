Kline named first team All-NW District

VW independent sports/submitted information

FINDLAY — Crestview’s Ellie Kline has been named Division VI first team All-Northwest District by a panel of media members for the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Media Association. Wayne Trace’s Lexi Moore was also named to the Division VI first team. Keira Breese of Lincolnview, Clara Goecke of Spencerville and Megan Hughes of Parkway earned third team honors, while Crestview’s Kaci Gregory, Delphos Jefferson’s Kyah Kimmett, Caroline Winans of Wayne Trace, and Parkway’s Brittyn Bruns were named to the Division VI honorable mention team.

Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty was named Division VI Northwest District Co-Player of the Year, along with Elly Evarts of Gibsonburg.

DIVISION I

Crestview’s Ellie Kline (4) has been named first team All-NW District. Wyatt Richardson photo

FIRST TEAM: Addy Byrne, Perrysburg, 5-foot-4, junior, 10.7 points per game; Davinee Harris, Findlay, 5-7, fr., 17.1; Sophie Mitchell, Perrysburg, 6-0, jr., 9.4; Hayden Siebenaler, Perrysburg, 5-11, jr., 7.9.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Rosendale, Findlay.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Jade Latson, Toledo Start, 5-10, jr., 14.8; Grace Krahl, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, jr., 13.0; Lyndi Wolf, Fremont Ross, 6-2, sr., 11.4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Pat Sayre, Sylvania Northview.

SECOND TEAM: Leah Pike, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-8, jr., 11.5; Ava Jones, Fremont Ross, 5-10, so., 10.3; Larena Dotson, Toledo Start, 5-5, so., 9.2; Honey Harper, Toledo Start, 5-3, fr., 9.1; Jenna Clausius, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, jr., 9.0.

HONORABLE MENTION: Brynn Reiter, Oregon Clay; Emilia Henneman-Dallape, Oregon Clay; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg; Mikayla Dorn, Sylvania Southview; Kennedie Hill, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne; Sophie Smith, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Lucy Porter, Maumee, 5-11, sr., 18.9; Nina Sims, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Lilly Sifrit, Elida, 5-10, so., 15.2; Kennedy Lacey, Ashland, 5-7, so., 14.5; Abby Koenig, Norwalk, 5-5, sr., 15.2; Emmie Leber, Norwalk, 5-11, so., 13.9.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Abby Koenig, Norwalk.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Renee Holt, Ashland.

SECOND TEAM: Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Bowsher, 5-10, sr., 12.1; Kortney Fullenkamp, Wapakoneta, 6-0, sr., 12.4; Mae Rameau, Sandusky, 5-3, sr., 16.9; Khaliah Luster, Lima Senior, 5-4, so., 11.8; Nina Stevens, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, jr., 11.3; Sakiya Turner, Toledo Bowsher, 5-11, sr., 13.1.

THIRD TEAM: Aliyah Osei, Toledo Bowsher, 5-11, jr., 12.0; Avalon Butler, Toledo Scott, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Rickayla Davis, Toledo Rogers, 5-10, so., 13.2; Abbie Felskie, Tiffin Columbian, 5-8, sr., 8.5; Madison Hoffman, Ashland, 5-8, jr., 9.7; Kallie Thames, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, so., 8.1.

HONORABLE MENTION: Morgan Cook, Mansfield Madison; Alex Kimmel, Celina; Serinity Bolden, Toledo Central Catholic; Riley Reichert, Toledo St. Ursula; Camryn Cox, Ashland; Brynn Kiley, Mansfield Madison; Caliyah Clapper, Mansfield Madison; Trinity Lazzara, Norwalk; Ra’Kiya Collier, Sandusky; Oliveah Sanders, Elida; Emma Mitchell, Elida; Zy’Asija Scott, Lima Senior; Amiyah Coleman, Lima Senior; Marissa Allen, Tiffin Columbian.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, sr., 21.5; Camryn VanVlerah, Sandusky Perkins, 5-7, sr., 19.5; Makaree Chapman, Lexington, 5-9, sr., 21.0; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Grace Walton, Upper Sandusky, 5-2, sr., 13.8; Josey Arnold, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 13.2; Mackenzie Stasa, Wauseon, 5-5, sr., 9.7.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eve Schwemley, Shelby.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Natalie Lantz, Shelby; Shelly Borton, Wauseon.

SECOND TEAM: Kaitlyn Turinsky, Bellevue, 6-3, jr., 11.9; Scarlett Williams, Rossford, 5-7, sr., 16.6; Claire Bartlome, Vermilion, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Serena Ramsey, Shelby, 5-11, sr., 10.5; Sadie Larrabee, Kenton, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Sophia Rupp, Wauseon, 6-0, jr., 10.8; Chloe Cicero, Napoleon, 5-4, so., 8.0.

THIRD TEAM: Averyann Fisher, Bryan, 5-7, fr., 12.6; Tatum Stover, Lexington, 5-10, jr., 9.8; Rylee Miller, Ontario, 5-11, so., 12.6; Reese Rable, St. Marys Memorial, 5-9, sr., 11.1; Taitum Jeffrey, Clyde, 5-8, so., 16.7.

HONORABLE MENTION: Haylie Brunner, Sandusky Perkins; Sophia Menker, St. Marys Memorial; Charlie Niese, Shelby; Sophia Long, Shelby; Paradise Jeru, Ontario; Eden Howard, Ontario; Macee Heckathorn, Kenton; Sidney Payne, Kenton; Ava Good, Napoleon; Hannah Miller, Napoleon; Johanna Tester, Wauseon; Addy Newman, Upper Sandusky.

DIVISION V

FIRST TEAM: Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, jr., 14.3; Melodie Blubaugh, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, sr., 18.5; Kaitlyn Kimmet, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 11.8; Reese Bedingfield, Willard, 5-11, jr., 14.1; Anna Lohman, Delta, 5-11, fr., 14.1; Makenna Moritz, Genoa, 5-10, so., 16.9; Miley Gericke, Archbold, 5-11, jr., 12.7.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf; Melodie Blubaugh, Bellville Clear Fork.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Scott Sellers, Bellville Clear Fork; Kelsey Gillen, Delta.

SECOND TEAM: Brinley Barnett, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-6, jr., 11.5; Corra Dehart, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, so., 12.7; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria, 5-10, sr., 14.3; Ayla Grandey, Bluffton, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Kendall Sprow, Delta, 5-7, sr., 12.4; Charlee Forward, Archbold, 5-8, jr., 10.7; Brookelynn Tabbert, Oak Harbor, 5-5, so., 14.5.

THIRD TEAM: Jessica Brown, Huron, 5-5, sr., 10.8; Lyruque Johnson, Fostoria, 5-8, sr., 10.9; Megan Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, so., 12.7; Kayleigh Dunham, Paulding, 6-0, so., 10.8; Brooke Wiley, Millbury Lake, 5-10, so., 16.0; Addisyn Moritz, Genoa, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Selina Deal, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-8, jr., 13.4.

HONORABLE MENTION: Addison Pease, Paulding; Karder Hass, Oak Harbor; Olivia Spencer, Port Clinton; Georgia McFarland, Ashland Crestview; Tori Kidney, Ashland Crestview; Lillian Weikle, Bellville Clear Fork; Asia Bechtel, Bellville Clear Fork; Addie LaCivita, Huron; Ivy Kluding, Milan Edison; Camryn Wiers, Willard; Corrin Gettys, Willard; Alivia Grothause, Ottawa-Glandorf; Carlie Brinkman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Avery Knepper, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Molly Barringer, Bloomdale Elmwood; Cameron Eckert, Galion; Makayla Halbisen, Galion; Audrey Glew, Galion; Faith Clark, Lima Bath.

DIVISION VI

FIRST TEAM: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, sr., 24.1; Rilynn Jones, Harrod Allen East, 5-7, sr., 21.8; Ellie Kline, Convoy Crestview, 5-5, sr., 18.3; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, sr., 12.4; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, jr., 11.7; Carys Crossland, Hamler Patrick Henry, 5-10, jr., 17.3; Brooke Frombaugh, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-9, so., 14.2; Mira Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-7, sr., 9.2; Lexi Moore, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, jr., 13.6; Elly Evarts, Gibsonburg, 5-9, so., 22.8; Caroline Rohrs, Antwerp, 5-5, sr., 22.5.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove; Elly Evarts, Gibsonburg.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Sonnenberg, Hamler Patrick Henry; Megan Young, Mansfield Chrisitan; Zac Bauer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford.

SECOND TEAM: Raegan Heck, Castalia Margaretta, sr., 9.4; Valery Henry, New London, 5-10, jr., 9.1; Kendell Skiver, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-10, fr., 18.4; Reghan Markley, Toledo Christian, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Morgan Baumer, St. Henry, 5-6, jr., 9.5; Caroline Sheldon, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-5, so., 11.9; Nevaeh Metzger, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-5, sr., 11.1; Marissa Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 10.4; Cassidy Lane, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, jr., 11.9; Grace Stieber, Monroeville, 5-5, sr., 12.2; Zy’Eir Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-4, jr., 14.4.

THIRD TEAM: Jenna Reed, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 17.1; Reece Albers, Minster, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Megan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 5-10, so., 11.8; Nova Okuley, Defiance Tinora, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Robin Ehmann, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, so., 9.5; Riley Yost, Carey, 5-7, sr., 8.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, sr., 13.6; Clara Goecke, Spencerville, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Keira Breese, Van Wert Lincolnview, 5-5, jr., 17.1; Aubrey Vitte, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 12.3; Kelsie Bumb, Montpelier, 5-4, sr., 11.6.

HONORABLE MENTION: Mya Eckstein, Maria Stein Marion Local; Gracie Thomas, New London; Brylee Knapke, Coldwater; Maradath Engler, Bucyrus Wynford; Marissa Middleton, Bucyrus; Emily Brodman, Carey; Anna Conley, Ada; Brooklyn Wilkin, Van Buren; Ariana Florio, Elmore Woodmore; Amaya Hill, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Morgan Kennedy, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Sophie VanSlooten, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Lily Berenzweig, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Molly Wendel, St. Henry; Leah Lefeld, St. Henry; Addi Inskeep, Minster; Sadie Niemeyer, Minster; Ava Stammen, Minster, Maria Nelson, New Bremen; Brittyn Bruns, Rockford Parkway; Alexis Buschur, St. Henry, Mia Knapke, Coldwater; Jada Uribes, Montpelier; Eowyn Blanchard, Defiance Tinora; Caroline Winans, Wayne Trace; Gabby Roston, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Emmi Powers, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Lexi Dure, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Maggie Ridge, Bucyrus Wynford; Briana Westrick, Bucyrus Wynford; Malina Rowland, Bucyrus; Grace Collene, New Washington Buckeye Central; Aleyse Siefert, New Washington Buckeye Central; Nicole Nesby, Columbus Grove; Kaci Gregory, Convoy Crestview; Evelyn Lehman, Harrod Allen East; Kyah Kimmett, Delphos Jefferson; Kenadie Saylor, Castalia Margaretta; Ansley Fleming, Gibsonburg; Riley King, Kansas Lakota; Camille Strong, Elmore Woodmore; Kelsey Kaylor, Elmore Woodmore; Rachel Reinhart, Carey; Annalese Woodruff, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Bailee Nelson, Mansfield Christian; Kendra Waldron, Defiance Ayersville.

DIVISION VII

FIRST TEAM: Carly Thorbahn, Ottoville, sr., 14.5; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-11, sr., 23.1; Maggie Pothast, Fort Jennings, 6-1, sr., 18.1; Alivia Farnham, Edgerton, 6-0, jr., 15.3; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Tatelyn Faraglia, Waynesfield-Goshen, 6-0, sr., 19.9; Morgan Kern, McComb, 5-9, so., 17.0; Lacie Allison, North Baltimore, 5-7, fr., 24.5; Emma Kelbley, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 5-9, sr., 15.6; Maci Brown, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, sr., 8.0; Izzy Stockmaster, Attica Seneca East, 5-6, jr., 14.5; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, sr., 16.2.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert.

COACHES OF THE YEAR: Jamie Grover, Lucas; Vaughn Horstman, Ottoville.

SECOND TEAM: Brooklyn Koester, Ottoville, 5-6, so., 13.1; Olivia Miller, Pettisville, 5-8 sr., 13.7; Addy Colman, Arcadia, 5-5, jr., 10.3; Riley Trumpower, Lucas, 5-6, fr., 11.6; Ava Huffman, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-7, jr., 11.9; Jada Smith, Arlington, 5-9, jr., 11.8; Mackenzie Fortney, Old Fort, 5-7, sr., 10.3; Alexa Snay, Attica Seneca East, 5-10, jr., 13.3; Adison Briner, Edon, 5-9, jr., 10.3; Addison Albers, New Knoxville, 5-11, jr., 12.0.

THIRD TEAM: Katie Griffey, Lucas, 5-6, jr., 15.3; Savannah Knueven, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-10, jr., 12.5; Liberty Voges, Arcadia, 5-7, so., 11.6; Olivia Secord, Vanlue, 5-4, sr., 12.2; Kendyll Tolbert, Plymouth, so., 10.6; Mia McDonald, Lakeside Danbury, 5-10, sr., 9.2; Megan Rombach, Tiffin Calvert, 5-8, so., 9.5; Erica Thorbahn, Ottoville, 5-5, sr., 10.4; Jocelyn Noblit, Crestline, 5-3, so., 10.2.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kacey Like, McComb; Morgan McVetta, Cory-Rawson; Addy Bacon, Dola Hardin Northern; Kayla Hessick, Fremont St. Joseph; Ella McDonald, Lakeside Danbury. Kaleigh Concepcion, Tiffin Calvert; Sidney Brickner, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Katie Woodland, Sycamore Mohawk; Cate Reinhart, New Riegel; Adelyn Dick, Old Fort; Neveah Smith, Edon; Grace Ripke, Edon; Cailyn Myers, Pioneer North Central; Amarie Silverwood, Crestline; Meredith Bockrath, Kalida; Addilyn Huber, Kalida; Kiera Ruhe, Miller City; Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen; Maggie Restelli, Lucas; Olivia Brown, Lucas; Aly Lewis, Plymouth; Morgan Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul; Emily Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central.