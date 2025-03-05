Marilyn L. Donley

Marilyn L. Donley, 96, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born on September 29, 1928, in Nappanee, Indiana, to Donald and Edith Mae (Reed) Tobias. In 1974, Marilyn married Donald Donley.

Marilyn Donley

She retired from Aeroquip Corporation, in 1989, after 32+ years of service.

Marilyn will be fondly remembered as an avid and talented bowler and golfer, passions that brought her great joy and camaraderie with friends and family. She was a former member of the Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary.

Marilyn is survived by her loving daughter, Becky (Dean) Good of Van Wert, along with her cherished grandchildren, Amy (Kerry) Koontz, Angela Laker, and Alissa Good, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; her son, Randall Tobias; twin sisters, Joan Anderson and June Wable, and brother, Carlyle Tobias.

A memorial service for Marilyn will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Matt McGovern, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.