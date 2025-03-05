Ms. Basketball finalists announced

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association has announced the finalists for the 2025 Ohio Ms. Basketball Award. The field includes the two-time Ms. Basketball winner, Dee Alexander of Cincinnati Purcell-Marian. The winner will be announced next Wednesday, March 12.

Voting is currently underway for the 226 registered OPSMA members and will end at noon on Monday, March 10. The voting process for OPSMA members is the same as that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. First place votes get three points, second-place votes get two points and third-place votes get one point.

Ohio’s Ms. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association.

2025 Ohio Ms. Basketball Finalists

Finalists listed in alphabetical order. Bio text listed below as received from OPSMA district chairs.

Dee Alexander, Purcell-Marian

Ohio Ms. Basketball in 2022-23 and 2023-24 will play collegiately at Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 20.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the three-time defending state champions. She shot 63.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Southwest District Division III Player of the Year. Will play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

The 6-foot-1 senior wing averaged 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.8 steals for 23-2 team which is headed to the Division II state semifinals. She helped Wayne reach the Division I state semifinals in 2022. Bender has committed and signed with Villanova University. Through the district round, Bender was shooting 67 percent 2FG, 41% 3FG, and 86 percent free throws. She had 1,918 career points and was also first team Division I All-Ohio and our Ms. Basketball finalist in 2024.

Naomi Benson, Streetsboro

The 6-foot-3 senior post led the Rockets to 23 wins and the regional finals with her 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 assists per game. She’s an Illinois commit who delivered 24 points in the regional finals against Laurel. She finished her career with more than 1,650 points and 1,250 rebounds. Benson does all this while being extremely selfless. When she needs to take over a game, against elite competition, she is more than capable. She has led Streetsboro to any number of firsts, including its first two league titles and its first two district championships.

Ariyana Cradle, Westerville South

The 5-foot-8 junior guard is the Central District’s Division II player of the year. She averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.9 steals while hitting 44 three-pointers for a 21-6 regional finalist that that went unbeaten in OCC Capital play (beating state semifinalist Big Walnut twice). A Power Five recruit, Cradle missed most of her first two seasons with injuries.

Bryn Martin, Springboro

Ohio Ms. Basketball nominee in 2023-24 will play collegiately at Washington. The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the defending state runner-up in Division I. She shot 52.4 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three-point range and 86.8 percent from the free-throw line. Southwest District Division I Player of the Year. Was nominated for McDonald’s All-American game.

Tatiana Mason, Lyndhurst Brush

Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year in Division III as just a sophomore, the 5-foot-10 combo guard led Brush to a 20-win regular season. She averaged 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. The daughter of 2000 Mr. Basketball winner Chet Mason, who is now Brush’s boys coach, she is beginning to carve her own place in Ohio high school basketball history. Brush reached the state final four with her leading the Arcs, who also star another sophomore in Chaniyra McDowell-Isaacs and freshman sister Nyla Mason. They reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin

The 5-foot-11 senior forward was a dominant force for the Tigers, who had one of the best season’s in program history. She averaged a double-double of 18 points and 10.9 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the field despite facing double and even triple teams by the opposition. She owns several school records, including career points (1,617), career rebounds (807), career wins (79) and career field goal percentage (61.5). She is a three-time All-Ohioan.

Joplin Yoder, Berlin Hiland

The 6-foot senior forward led the Hawks to their 30th straight Inter-Valley Conference title with 17 points and 9 rebounds per game. Yoder has been a consistent force, especially this season against one of the state’s toughest schedules. She led the Hawks to back-to-back regional finals and made Third Team All-Ohio as a junior. She will continue her basketball career at Ashland University.

Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners

2024 – Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, junior

2023 – Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, sophomore

2022 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2021 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, junior

2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior

2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior

2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior

2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore

2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior

2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior

2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior

2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior

2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior

2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior

2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior

2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior

2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior

2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior

2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior

2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior

2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior

2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior

2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior

1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior

1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior

1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior

1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior

1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior

1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior