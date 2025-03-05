New Orleans sound to fill NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready for an electrifying night of music as Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, along with Tank and the Bangas, bring the soul and rhythm of New Orleans to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 11th. This powerhouse concert is presented by Gary Taylor and supported by RHS Music and Laudick’s Jewelry.

Trombone Shorty, known for his high-energy performances and masterful blend of jazz, funk, rock, and hip-hop, has been a defining force in modern music. A Grammy Award-winning artist, Shorty has performed alongside legends like Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His signature trombone and trumpet prowess make every live show an unforgettable experience.

“Bringing this caliber of talent to the Niswonger is a true privilege,” said Gary Taylor, Presenting Sponsor. “These artists represent the biggest and best of New Orleans’ music scene, and it’s going to be an incredible night.”

Trombone Shorty & Tank and the Bangas Bring New Orleans Sound to the Niswonger. Photo submitted

Kicking off the night is none other than Tank and the Bangas, who just recently won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for their latest album, The Heart, The Mind, The Soul. They are known for their eclectic sound that fuses spoken word, soul, funk, and hip-hop. Bursting onto the national stage after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, the group continues to wow audiences with their unique and vibrant performances. This is a rare opportunity to see two of New Orleans’ finest acts on one stage.

“Instruments have an unmatched ability to move audiences, from the deep resonance of the trombone to the bright energy of the trumpet,” said Robert Sloan, Owner of RHS Music. “Supporting this show means celebrating the artistry and immense talent that these musicians bring to the community. It’s a night that truly showcases the power of live music.”

Adding to the excitement, Laudick’s Jewelry also voiced their support.

“We love bringing unique and exceptional experiences to Van Wert,” said Mike Lichtle, owner of Laudick’s Jewelry. “This is one of those nights that our community and region won’t want to miss.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.