Poll workers needed for May 6 election

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has put out the call to duty asking Ohioans to consider becoming a poll worker in the upcoming May 6 statewide election.

“Our elections depend on thousands of people from across the 88 counties of our state who show up at the polls to help their friends and neighbors vote,” LaRose said. “These are literally the frontline workers of our democracy, and Ohio is the national role model for election administration because of their service. I’m issuing a call to duty for patriotic Ohioans to help us keep our elections secure, accurate, and accessible by becoming a poll worker.”

To support the initiative, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office offers several programs designed to encourage participation:

Give a Day for Democracy: Businesses can support elections by providing employees with time off to serve as poll workers.



Professionals at the Polls: Attorneys, realtors, social workers, and other professions can earn continuing education credits by serving as poll workers.



Second Call to Duty: Veterans are encouraged to continue their service by assisting in the electoral process.



Youth at the Booth: Even if they cannot vote, high school students, who are at least 17 years old, can gain firsthand experience in democracy by serving as poll workers.



Styling for Democracy: Barbershops and salons can engage their communities by promoting poll worker opportunities.



Work a Day – Donate Your Pay: Nonprofit groups are encouraged to work the polls on Election Day and donate their pay to a charity of their choice.



Additional outreach includes offering disability-friendly opportunities so all Ohioans can help on Election Day, and partnering with breweries, wineries, and distilleries as part of the “Raise a Glass to Democracy” initiative to promote voter registration and recruit poll workers.

These programs provide resources such as printable posters, social media graphics, and informational materials to facilitate recruitment efforts. For more details and to access these resources, visit the Defend Democracy Toolkit.

Poll workers are provided with all the training they need and will be compensated for their training and service. Responsibilities include assisting voters, managing polling locations, and ensuring compliance with election laws.

“Serving as a poll worker is a rewarding way to engage your community and help your fellow citizens participate in one of the most sacred rights in our society, the right to vote,” LaRose said. “I hope all eligible Ohioans will consider this opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

For more information on becoming a poll worker for the May 6 election or any election, contact the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office.