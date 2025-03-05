The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025

Read Across America…

Read Across America Week is an annual nationwide celebration of reading and literacy that takes place each year from March 2-8. Several activities have been planned, including extra reading time, coloring contests, and literacy initiatives. Junior high and high school students visited elementary classrooms, partnering with younger students for one-on-one reading sessions and participating in interactive reading activities. The week is designed to foster a love of reading among elementary and students while providing older students with valuable leadership and mentoring opportunities. Photo submitted

