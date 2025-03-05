Read Across America…

Read Across America Week is an annual nationwide celebration of reading and literacy that takes place each year from March 2-8. Several activities have been planned, including extra reading time, coloring contests, and literacy initiatives. Junior high and high school students visited elementary classrooms, partnering with younger students for one-on-one reading sessions and participating in interactive reading activities. The week is designed to foster a love of reading among elementary and students while providing older students with valuable leadership and mentoring opportunities. Photo submitted