Spirit EMS addressing EMT shortage

VW independent staff/submitted information

GREENVILLE — In response to the growing demand for emergency medical services professionals nationwide, Spirit EMS has announced the launch of a paid EMT class. This initiative is designed to equip aspiring EMTs with the skills necessary to succeed in a critical field currently experiencing a workforce shortage, particularly in Ohio.

Spirit EMS will offer these courses at its satellite facility in Defiance and its established education center in Greenville, in partnership with Four County Career Center this coming summer. At the same time, the spring class will be held in Greenville and the application deadline is quickly approaching.

Spirit EMS Educator Scott Wolf looks at the new simulation manikin to be used in upcoming EMT classes this spring and summer. The manikin is designed to allow students to experience more real-life hands-on learning in the classroom. Photo submitted

“The demand for qualified EMS professionals has never been more pressing, Spirit President and CEO Brian K. Hathaway said. “We are thrilled to provide an opportunity for individuals to join this rewarding field and make meaningful contributions to their communities. Our program not only prepares students to meet emergency response challenges but also acknowledges their dedication and achievements with tangible rewards.”

Classes will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The spring session will occur in Greenville from March 24 through May 2, while summer classes are scheduled to start on June 16 and conclude on July 25. Upon completing the course, students will take the National Registry test and participate in a month of field training provided by Spirit EMS before working alongside a partner on an ambulance.

“Our goal is not just to teach the fundamentals of emergency medical services, but also to celebrate our students’ accomplishments at every milestone,” Hathaway emphasized. “Research indicates a strong link between classroom attendance and long-term career success, which our new rewards program aims to reinforce.”

Since August 2017, Spirit EMS has invested nearly $1 million in local education through its scholarship fund to develop new EMTs and paramedics.

“At Spirit EMS, we are dedicated to cultivating a workforce that is both highly skilled and passionate about creating a positive impact in their communities,” Hathaway said. “The need for qualified EMS professionals is significant, and we are committed to delivering comprehensive training and support to ensure our graduates are thoroughly prepared to assume essential roles.”

Prospective students are encouraged to apply for the EMT scholarship program. The program requires completing the course, obtaining national certification, and committing to 2,080 hours of full-time service with Spirit EMS. Upon certification, the company also provides a month of paid on-the-job training.

For more information and to apply, visit www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/emtscholarship. Applications are currently being accepted through the Spirit EMS website or by contacting Ted Bruner at tbruner@spiritmedicaltransport.com or Anita Miller at amiller@spiritmedicaltransport.com.

The deadline to apply for the March 24 class is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 13. Applications for the summer class are due no later than 5 p.m. May 29.

Spirit EMS has facilities in Celina, Defiance, Greenville, Houston, Van Wert, and Liberty, Indiana.