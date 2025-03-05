Student of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Wayne Trace High School senior Harper Myers as the Student of the Month for February. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. The program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. Lodge Student of the Month Chair Linda J. Stanley is pictured with Harper. Photo submitted