Franklin B. Walter Scholarship winners

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING – The Western Buckeye ESC hosted the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program on March 3rd at the Vantage Career Center. The Van Wert County winners are Samuel Boroff, Crestview; Trace Klausing, Lincolnview, and Amanda Burenga, Van Wert (county winner).

As the county winner, Burenga received a $500 scholarship from the Western Buckeye ESC, will be recognized at an Awards Luncheon in Columbus in April hosted by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA). Boroff and Klausing each received $100 scholarships for being selected as their district representative.

Front row (left to right): students Samuel Boroff, Crestview; Trace Klausing, Lincolnview, and Amanda Burenga, Van Wert. Back row: Matt Perkins, Crestview eighth grade math teacher; Hollie Ford, Lincolnview English/social studies teacher; Jennifer Simper, Van Wert third grade teacher. Photo submitted

In the application for the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, each of the students were asked to name the educator that had the biggest impact on their educational career. In the picture below are the Van Wert County individual district winners and their influential educators.



The Western Buckeye ESC thanked the following businesses and individuals for contributing to this awards program: Paulding Fraternal Order of Eagles, John Paulding VFW Post, Paulding Kiwanis, Avangrid Renewables, EDP Renewables, Geenex Solar dba Mink Solar, JW Taylor Construction LLC, Thomas Taylor and an anonymous local foundation.