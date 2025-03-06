Time to check smoke alarms at home

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As Ohioans prepare to move their clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9, the State Fire Marshal’s reminds everyone to ensure their home smoke alarms are in proper working order.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. In addition, 38 percent of fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.

Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the vast majority of fire deaths can be prevented.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home,” Reardon said. “Smoke alarms are proven lifesavers and give families crucial extra time to safely escape their home in the event of a fire. By taking just a few minutes this weekend to check your smoke alarms, you are helping to protect your loved ones.”

To maximize your home’s fire safety, the State Fire Marshal recommends taking a simple three-step approach to make sure smoke alarms are in proper working order:

Replace batteries in all smoke alarms in the home. Some smoke alarms have sealed batteries that should not be replaced.

Test alarms to ensure they are properly sounding. This can be done by simply pressing the alarm’s test button.

Make sure alarms have not exceeded their expiration date. Expiration dates for smoke alarms can be found on the back panel of the alarm where the date of manufacture is displayed. Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, so alarms produced in 2015 or earlier should be replaced with new ones.

Homeowners should remember to test smoke alarms on a monthly basis and have them installed strategically throughout their homes. Smoke alarms should be installed in every room of your home, in main hallways, and on every level, including your basement.

In addition to checking smoke alarms, families are encouraged to take time to review their fire escape plans. Every plan should outline two ways to exit each room in the home and specify a designated meeting place outdoors. Routinely practicing this escape plan is key to ensuring everyone in the home understands the plan and can act quickly during an emergency.

“Having a combination of working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan is vitally important in the event of a fire,” said SFM Fire Prevention Bureau Chief Anita Metheny. “Taking time to make and practice an escape plan will help ensure everyone knows what to do in case of a real emergency.”