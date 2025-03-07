NPAC to welcome Lee Greenwood

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center has announced that country music icon Lee Greenwood will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 17, p.m. Presenting sponsor is Greenway Bank, with JoAnne Wolford and Bruce and Julie Kennedy as the supporting sponsors.

Lee Greenwood has a career spanning decades and a voice that has defined American patriotism, his performance promises to be a night of unforgettable music and national pride.

Lee Greenwood

Greenwood’s legendary discography includes seven No. 1 hits and 38 charting singles, featuring songs such as “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” and “Dixie Road.” His Grammy Award-winning ballad “I.O.U.” remains a fan favorite, but it is his iconic anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.” that has made a lasting impact. The song has landed in the Top 5 on the country charts three separate times and surged to the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the events of 9/11, solidifying its place as one of the most recognizable patriotic anthems in history.

Beyond his musical achievements, Greenwood is known for his unwavering support of the U.S. military and has entertained troops on over 30 USO tours. He has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award, reflecting his deep commitment to the nation and those who serve.

Thanks to our sponsors and their generous support, we can ensure that fans in Van Wert and beyond have the opportunity to experience a true American music legend live on stage. Members get your tickets now. Not a member? Become one today to select your perfect seat. Tickets go on sale to the public on March 21.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.