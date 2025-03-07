AAA: Time change presents driving risks

VW independent staff/submitted information

As most of the U.S. prepares to “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, AAA is reminding drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. With the time change impacting sleep patterns and daylight hours, drivers and pedestrians may be at a greater risk of the dangers associated with drowsy driving. According to the latest data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, nearly 78 percent of pedestrian fatalities happened in the dark in 2022, up from 75 percent in 2021.

“The morning commute for several weeks to come, will be much darker than what drivers have been used to in the last few weeks,” AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchens said. “It’s important for drivers to be alert and remember that children will be on their way to school and may be hard to see.”

Previous AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research found that the number of drowsy driving crashes are much higher than official government statistics. The AAA Foundation’s study, based on in-depth crash investigations and national fatal crash data, estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in roughly 10 times as many traffic fatalities as traditional crash data indicates.

Research found 18 percent of all traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 were estimated to involve a drowsy driver, accounting for nearly 30,000 deaths. In 2021 alone, an estimated 6,725 lives were lost in drowsy driving crashes.

Drowsiness impairs drivers in several ways:

Reduced alertness: Makes it harder to react quickly to hazards. Just one hour less than the expert-recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep increases a driver’s risk of crashing.

Impaired judgment: Increases the risk of making poor decisions on the road. Sleep deprivation increases a driver’s risk of making many ordinary mistakes, leading to crashes. Those deprived of sleep by four or more hours have an impairment similar to those over the legal BAC limit.

Hazardous Microsleeps: Can cause momentary lapses in consciousness, leading to loss of control of the vehicle and failure to respond to dangers on the road.

AAA Offers Tips To Stay Safe On The Road:

Ensure you get enough sleep before driving. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night.

of sleep per night. Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake.

Avoid driving when you are tired or sleepy.

Listen to your body. If you start to feel tired, pull over and take a break. Don’t try to push through it.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving. Sharing the driving can help you stay awake and alert.

Don’t underestimate the power of a quick nap. A 20- to 30-minute nap can significantly improve your alertness.

To protect yourself and others, AAA recommends drivers commit to these safe driving practices as well.