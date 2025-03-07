Arrest made after shots were fired

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man is facing a felony and two misdemeanor charges, after a Wednesday evening shooting incident in the area of W. Second St. and Monroe St.

Yusef Abdulrahman

Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, is currently charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated menacing and inducing panic, both first degree misdemeanors. He was arrested after he and his car were found at his Sycamore St. residence.

According to information provided by Lt. Rob Black, the Van Wert Police Department received a report of a male shooting a firearm out of a vehicle in the Second St./Monroe St. area. No injuries were reported and no damage was found during the incident.

A witness saw Abdulraham leaving the scene northbound in a light blue Chrysler 300. At 8:30 p.m., 90 minutes after the initial call came into the police department, officers located Abdulraham at his home. It was noted evidence was found at his home and at the scene. A portion of Monroe St., between W. Second St. and W. Third St. was blocked off by Van Wert Police Department cruisers while officers investigated the scene.

Abdulraham was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.