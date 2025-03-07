Bollenbacher advances…

Breese Bollenbacher dropped his opening match at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on Friday, but stayed alive with a win in his consolation match. Wrestling in the Division II weight class, the Van Wert High School junior was pinned in 1:45 by Will Greenburg (38-4) of Hawkin in the opening round. However, Bollenbacher (40-13) quickly rebounded and pinned Trenton Brooks of Brookville in 2:05 in a consolation round. He’ll wrestle again on Saturday. In Division III, Wayne Trace’s Corbin Kimmel (120) and Delphos St. John’s 138 pounder Edwin Kessen won their opening round matches and advanced to Saturday’s competition. Photos courtesy of Chad Hirschy