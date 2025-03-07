Doug Edelbrock sworn is as new Van Wert FD captain

Doug Edelbrock is sworn in as a captain by Mayor Ken Markward. Also shown are Fire Chief Jon Jones, Edelbrock’s daughter Zoey and wife Kaitlyn. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department has announced the promotion of Doug Edelbrock to the rank of fire captain. He was sworn Friday in by Mayor Ken Markward, with his wife Kaitlyn and daughter Zoey by his side. Fire Chief Jon Jones and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming were also present at the ceremony.

Edelbrock, who has served with the department for nearly 14 years, recently completed one year as a lieutenant, demonstrating strong leadership and dedication in that role.

His advancement to captain will fill the shift captain position previously held by Capt. Brian Ankney, which opened after Ankney’s transition into an administrative captain role that will begin on Monday, March 10.

Jones praised Edelbrock’s commitment and experience in announcing the promotion.

“Doug has been an invaluable member of our team, and this promotion is a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and leadership,” Jones said. “Over the years, he has shown exceptional skill and dedication to keeping our community safe. We are confident he will excel as a shift captain and continue to serve the department and city with excellence.”

Edelbrock joined the Van Wert Fire Department in June, 2011, starting as a firefighter/paramedic and steadily rising through the ranks. He was promoted to lieutenant in early 2024, and over the past year he has honed his leadership skills while guiding his crew on shift.

In his new role as shift captain, Edelbrock will lead one of the department’s three shifts of firefighters, overseeing daily operations, mentoring personnel, and coordinating emergency response efforts.

Jones the department looks forward to Captain Edelbrock’s continued leadership and positive impact on the community.