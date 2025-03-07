Hoops & Hops event delayed until July

VW independent staff/submitted information

After hearing from the community, Main Street Van Wert has made the decision to reschedule the second annual DORA event “Hoops & Hops DORA Crawl” to Friday, July 18. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 22. This adjustment will ensure that participants will be able to enjoy an even bigger and better experience filled with drinks, live music partnered with Feel Good Friday, and a Pedal Bike Bar to ride around downtown Van Wert sponsored by Schrader Realty.

“We always strive to create the best possible event for our attendees, and based on community feedback, we believe this new date will allow for an even more exciting and successful night,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director at Main Street Van Wert.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Attendees can expect the same great atmosphere, even more DORA stops and the the Pedal Bike Bar.

Channing Wannemacher, MSVW Administrative Assistant, added, “Our DORA Event was a huge success last year, and we believe that moving this event to the summertime will allow our attendees to fully enjoy the warm weather, extended daylight, and an even more vibrant atmosphere in downtown Van Wert,” said Main Street Van Wert Administrative Assistant Channing Wannemacher said. “We are confident that this years DORA Crawl will be our best one yet.”

For more information or any questions regarding the event, contact director@mainstreetvanwert.org.