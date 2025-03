Horine finishes season…

Van Wert High School junior Reagan Horine finished her season by placing 61st at the Division I OHSAA State Bowling Championships at HP Lanes in Columbus. Horine, who is pictured with coaches Seth Blackmore (left) and Brock Blackmore (right) rolled a 147-180-171-498 series. Along the way to Friday’s state appearance, Horine was named the WBL Bowler of the Year and district champion. Photo submitted