Lee Greenwood to perform in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lee Greenwood has a career spanning decades and a voice that has defined American patriotism, and he’s coming to Van Wert this fall, when he performs at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 17.

Lee Greenwood

His legendary discography includes seven No. 1 hits and 38 singles that made the charts, including songs such as “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” and “Dixie Road.” His Grammy Award-winning ballad “I.O.U.” remains a fan favorite, but it is “God Bless the U.S.A.” that has made a lasting impact. The song has landed in the Top 5 on the country charts three separate times and surged to the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the events of 9/11, solidifying its place as one of the most recognizable patriotic anthems in history.

Beyond his musical achievements, Greenwood is known for his support of the U.S. military and has entertained troops on over 30 USO tours. He has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award.

Tickets are currently available to Van Wert Live members and they’ll go on sale to the general public starting March 21. Visit vanwertlive.com for more information or to buy tickets.

