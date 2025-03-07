MSVW earns national re-certification

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert been recognized as a Nationally Certified Main Street Community for 2024 by Heritage Ohio and Main Street America. A member of the Ohio Main Street Program since 2004, MSVW has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to downtown revitalization and community development.

During a wide-ranging on-site evaluation, the board of Main Street Van Wert showcased a vibrant and effective program achieving measurable outcomes in downtown renewal. The accreditation status reflects adherence to the Main Street America program’s rigorous standards, which include:

Building grassroots revitalization initiatives,

Cultivating strong public-private partnerships,

Expanding economic opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and

Actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

“This prestigious designation underscores the dedication and collaboration of the Main Street Van Wert Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to enhance the heart of Van Wert,” said Mitch Price, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director.

Price also said Main Street Van Wert is grateful to the Van Wert County Foundation for its generous sponsorship of MSVW’s involvement with Heritage Ohio.

Heritage Ohio is Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street organization. It supports economic development through the preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns, and promotion of cultural tourism. Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has served as the state coordinating agency for the National Main Street Program, under contract with Main Street America.

To learn more about Heritage Ohio and its initiatives, visit www.HeritageOhio.org.