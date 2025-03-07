Turnpike officials warn of ongoing scam

Submitted information

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is reminding mobile phone users everywhere to be aware of a resurgence in fraudulent texts from scammers requesting payment for unpaid tolls through fake websites.

The fraudulent texts are being sent randomly to mobile phone uses in various area codes and attempt to impersonate the website addresses of toll agencies across the country.

“The Ohio Turnpike does NOT send text messages requesting payment for unpaid tolls. The Ohio Turnpike will only notify you of an unpaid toll through the U.S. Mail,” the agency said in a new video. “If you’ve received a suspicious or fraudulent text, do not click the link or provide any personal information.”

All suspicious text messages should be deleted without clicking any links. Anyone who clicked a fraudulent link and provided personal information should immediately contact their bank or credit card provider to secure their financial accounts.

Victims of texting scams can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. Be sure to include the sender’s phone number and the website listed in the text.

For questions about tolls incurred, always check your E-ZPass account by using the toll agency’s legitimate website or by contacting the toll agency’s customer service phone number.

The Ohio Turnpike’s official websites are www.ezpassoh.com and www.ohioturnpike.org. The Ohio Turnpike’s customer service number is 440.971.2222.