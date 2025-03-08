Early morning call…

The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were dispatched to Central Insurance shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning after nearby residents heard a loud popping sound. After investigating, emegency responders learned the sound was caused by a piece of HVAC equipment that had malfunctioned. The piece of equipment was isolated and shut down for maintenance purposes. There was no business interruption and no effect on employees. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer