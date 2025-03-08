Patricia J. Chapman

Patricia J. Chapman, of Van Wert, locally known as Jennifer’s great aunt Pat, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the age of 93.

Born on August 20, 1931, in Van Wert to John and Ruth (Sudlow) Groh, who both preceded her in death, Pat lived a life rich in love and family.

Pat spent many cherished years in Marietta, Georgia, and Bluffton, South Carolina, before returning to her hometown of Van Wert just six months ago. In 1972, Pat married the love of her life, Terry Chapman, and together they made wonderful memories that she treasured for the rest of her life.

Pat was a cherished sister to Barbara Mills and a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews, Brad, Joyce, Stewart, and Linda Mills. She was also survived by many greatnieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great niece. She loved her family dearly and always made time for them, sharing laughter and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Chapman; daughter, Peg Rhoad, and her brother, Richard Groh.

Pat will be interred next to her brother in Scott Cemetery during a private ceremony.

Though Pat has left us, her warmth and spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love will live on.