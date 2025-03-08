Robert W. Harter

Robert W. Harter, 90, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025.

He was born April 28, 1934, in Jennings Township, to John W. and Bertha (Wheeler) Harter.

Robert Harter

Surviving are his children, Nanette Harter of Kehei, Hawaii, Pamela Beamer, Melanie (Will) Levy and Warren Harter, all of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Madison (Dennis) Shelton, Will (Meghan) Levy and Hailey McAllister; 11 great-grandchildren; and the mother and grandmother of these survivors, Audrey (Kreischer) Campbell of Ridgecrest, California. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Lynn (Rex) Davis, Lee (Larry) Schumm, Randy (Judy) Bevington, Todd (Jean) Bevington and Laura (Sam) Brewster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane (Swygart) Harter; a son-in-law, Chris Beamer; and grandson, Jason Beamer.

Robert grew up in Jennings Township where his parents were farmers. He was a 1952 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was on the football team, ran track and in his senior year, was president of the F.F.A. Robert was a diligent worker at Southern California Edison Company, retiring in 1990, after 31 years of service. He was a faithful member of Trinity Global Methodist Church in Van Wert, and was a dedicated member of the Venedocia Lions Club. He was instrumental in oversight and work in the sausage trailer. He was always a man with a good work ethic, honest, generous and displayed integrity in all he did. He loved the Lord and left a legacy of love to his family.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. A memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Wright Cemetery in Jennings Township.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Venedocia Lions Club or Trinity Global Methodist Church.

