Bollebacher at state…

Van Wert’s Breese Bollenbacher (right) prepares to square off against his opponent, David Grimes of CVCA, during Saturday’s 285 pound second round consolation match at the Division II OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Schottenstein Center. Grimes won the match via pin (2:03), ending Bollenbacher’s season at 40-14. Photo courtesy of Chad Hirschy