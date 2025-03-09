Carol C. “Cleona” Miller

Carol C. “Cleona” Miller, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Friday afternoon, March 7, 2025, at Country Inn Enhanced Living Center, Paulding.

She was born May 29, 1942, in Grover Hill, to Everett and Violet (Fruchey) McClure, who both preceded her death. On June 17, 1962, she married Garry D. Miller, who preceded her in death on April 19, 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim (Louie) Utterback of Paulding and Lori (Les) Hockenberry of rural Haviland; four grandchildren, Rachel (Shawn Collingwood) Wiechart, Tricia (Jordan) Taylor, Aaron (Ashley) Hockenberry and Kacee (Haden) Sholl; 10 great-grandchildren, Brennen, Beckett, Kaden, Monroe, Noraa, Crosby, Briggs, Livie, Jett and Crew; three brothers, Dana McClure, Earl McClure and Vinal McClure; three sisters-in-law, Sue McClure, Allison McClure and Leslie McClure, and a brother-in-law, Rex Davis.

Cleona retired from Fort Wayne City Building, she also worked at Dana- Weatherhead, in Antwerp, and the Van Wert Times Bulletin. She was an avid Wayne Trace Raider and Ohio State Buckeye sports fan. She enjoyed watching any college sports on television. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

In addition to her parents, Cleona was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Davis; three brothers, Rex and Larry McClure; and two sisters-in-law, Deb McClure and Barb McClure.

A celebration of Cleona’s life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Eileen Kochensparger, officiating. Burial in Lehman Cemetery, Payne, will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kim Utterback for the activities fund at Country Inn Enhanced Living Center.

