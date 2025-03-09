Girls hoops state title games are set

Submitted information

The 50th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state championships will tip off Friday afternoon at the University of Dayton Arena. The state semifinals concluded Sunday evening at sites around Ohio, with the winners advancing to Dayton this Friday and Saturday, March 14-15.

All seven state championship games will be televised live on Spectrum News 1 and will be broadcast by the OHSAA Radio Network.

2025 OHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships (home team listed first)

Division I

Pickerington Central (24-3) vs. Cincinnati Princeton (21-6), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (27-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Avon Lake (23-5) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (22-6), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Bellevue (27-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (19-8), Friday, 4:15 p.m.

Division V

Creston Norwayne (25-3) vs. Portsmouth (26-1), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Rootstown (28-1) vs. Columbus Grove (26-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division VII

Waterford (26-1) vs. Fort Loramie (25-3), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Live stats and more coverage of the girls basketball state tournament is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2024-25/2025-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament.