Museum to host quilt show, Spring Tea next month

Museum volunteers Elizabeth Miller, Bonnie Pier and Judy Wells examine a quilt for possible display. Photo submitted





VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — A special community quilt show is planned for this spring at Paulding County History Museum and another popular event is scheduled for next month as well.

The quilt show will be open to the public on Tuesdays, April 8 and 15, and Saturday, April 12. Admission is free. An estimated 60 quilts, old and new, will be displayed throughout the museum. Several are part of the museum’s collection.

Quilt expert Lois Levihn, owner of Born Again Quilts in Fort Wayne, will give a presentation on the history of fabric and quilt care and restoration at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 8. This special event is free and open to the public.

The museum’s annual Spring Tea is planned for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 5, and offers an exclusive preview of the quilt exhibit. Guests may view the quilts before and after the tea.

Tea and refreshments will be served. Each table will be uniquely decorated, most with heirloom and collectible tableware. Bring your sister, mom, grandma, daughter, granddaughter, aunt, friends and wear a hat or spring-themed accessories and enjoy a charming afternoon.

Tea tickets must be purchased in advance. Ages 12 and older are welcome to attend. Because only a limited number of tickets are available, those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

Presale tickets are $20 each, and are on sale at the museum Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 419.399.8218 (leave message), or Eileen Kochensparger at 419.399.5818.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.