Pancakes & Sausage Day this Saturday

Submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its Pancakes & Sausage Day, dine-in or carryout, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Venedocia Lions Building.

The cost is a freewill donation, and two pound packages of fresh sausage will be sold separately.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for high school seniors living in Jennings and York Townships, local 4-H clubs, local food banks, Christmas With Kids, Toss A Toy, Haven of Hope, and Van Wert County CERT.

In addition, the Venedocia Lions Club accepts used eyeglasses, sunglasses, and cases to be used for Lions Club International projects. Please bring used glasses and place them in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancake Day. Used cases are accepted as well.

For more information, visit the club’s website, venedocialions.org and like the Venedocia Lions Club on Facebook to stay informed on the club’s activities.