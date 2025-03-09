Shooting suspect remains in jail

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man arrested in connection with a shooting incident last Wednesday made a court appearance on Friday and will appear in court again this week.

Yusef Abdulrahman

Records from Van Wert Municipal Court indicate Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, is currently charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, and inducing panic, also a first degree misdemeanor.

According to court records, Abdulrahman was arraigned on Friday, but it’s not clear if he entered a plea. He’s scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon. He remains at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to information provided by Lt. Rob Black after last Wednesday night’s incident, the Van Wert Police Department received a report of a male shooting a firearm out of a vehicle in the Second St./Monroe St. area. No injuries were reported and no damage was found during the incident.

A witness saw Abdulraham leaving the scene northbound in a light blue Chrysler 300. At 8:30 p.m., 90 minutes after the initial call came into the police department, officers located Abdulraham and his car at his Sycamore St. home. He was arrested and was taken to jail.