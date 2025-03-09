Spotter training class…

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is hosting a series of Skywarn training sessions throughout its service area, including one in Van Wert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged as limited seating is available. To pre-register, click here. Those wishing to become Skywarn spotters (recommended age is 14 and older) need only attend one session. The free program will last approximately two hours with a stretch break. The training is not county specific. Van Wert independent file photo