4-H Exchange Club hosts kickoff meeting

Alex Short/special to the VW independent

The 4-H Exchange Club recently held their annual kickoff meeting at the Lincolnview Community Center. 10 members and three potential new members along with their families and volunteers were in attendance. Discussion topics included an overview of the 2024 Holiday Light Show at the fairgrounds, election of new officers, exchange trip to Missouri, and the spring pork dinner.

Advisor Jay Gamble gave a report for the 2024 Holiday Light Show. There were 4,225 cars who traveled through the light show this year. The light show was down in numbers this year compared to previous years. Part of that reason was the fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with Thanksgiving being so late this past year.

“We still have the momentum,” Gamble said. “People are calling to get new displays made. So far, there are 15 new displays priced out for the 2025 season. We’ll see how many we get the go-ahead from.”

If anyone is interested in a new display for the light show, contact Gamble.

New officers were elected for the 2025 year. They include president Kaylea Short, vice president Ethan Fent, secretary Jenna Deatrick, treasurer Brenna Keysor and reporter Alex Short. Each candidate was asked what was their favorite part of the Exchange Club, with food not being allowed to be an answer. Responses ranged from light show tear down, light show setup, traveling and seeing peoples’ joy when going through the light show. It was agreed upon that we do eat well and have a good time when we’re all together.

Discussion for the 2025 summer trip to Missouri started. Advisor Cindy Harting confirmed the 4-H club from Missouri who traveled to Van Wert in 2024 is ready for our club to travel to Missouri to complete the two-year exchange. Discussion included travel methods, destinations in the area and accommodations during the trip.

“We’re working out the details,” Harting told the club members and their families. “Mark your calendars, we will be traveling June 15-21,”

Members 12 years and older will be traveling to Missouri this summer. Van Wert will be sending nine members and four adult volunteers on the exchange trip this year. Funds raised from the holiday light show pay for the trip.

The spring drive thru pork dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the Farmer’s Daughter at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Dinners will be $10 each and include pulled pork, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and cookie. The Exchange Club partners with York Commanders, Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers and Udder Dairy Club for this fundraiser dinner. Collectively named, YOU-Exchange, the group uses funds from the dinner to give back to Van Wert 4-H. Last year, YOU-Exchange gave funds to 4-H Camp Palmer scholarships and the swine barn renovation project. Additionally, senior members from each club are qualified for a senior scholarship sponsored by this fundraiser. Pre-sale tickets are available from any member or volunteer from the four clubs or you may call the extension office.

The 4-H Exchange Club is currently seeking new members. The club is open to all Van Wert youth age 9-18. It is a whole family commitment with the holiday light show being the club’s main fundraiser during the winter and an exchange trip each summer. Any family interested in getting more information about the club may contact a club advisor or the extension office at 419.238.1214. The club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.