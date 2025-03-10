Ben Folds takes the NPAC stage Saturday

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert music lovers, get ready for an unforgettable night of masterful piano playing, sharp-witted lyrics, and genre-blending brilliance as Ben Folds takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 15. This highly anticipated performance is presented by Squash & Porter and supported by Seth and Anna Baker and Laing Family Dentistry.

A true musical innovator, Ben Folds has been captivating audiences for decades with his unmatched blend of rock, pop, and classical influences. Rising to fame in the 1990s as the frontman of Ben Folds Five, he quickly became known for his clever storytelling, masterful piano work, and ability to seamlessly switch from humor to deep emotion. His solo career has further cemented him as one of the most respected artists in modern music.

Squash & Porter are the presenting sponsors of Ben Folds. Photos submitted

“We are thrilled to be able to support bringing Ben Folds to the Niswonger,” Anna Baker said. “Being musicians ourselves, we look forward to enjoying the evening with friends from near and far, sharing in the universal language of music.”

Folds has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians, from William Shatner and Regina Spektor to orchestras around the world. His chart-topping hits, including “Brick,” “The Luckiest,” “Landed,” and “You Don’t Know Me,” showcase his ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners. Whether he’s performing a raucous rock number or a heartfelt ballad, every moment of a Ben Folds show is filled with energy and emotion.

A spokesperson for Squash & Porter said – “The arts are a vital instrument in fostering social cohesion, economic growth, and cultural expansion and preservation. We are super excited to support Jarin Hart and the Niswonger team’s vision in augmenting the community building and identity making efforts that will continue to draw people in and provide greater opportunities for Van Wert.”

Adding to the evening’s excitement, singer-songwriter Lindsey Kraft will open the show. Known for her soulful voice and deeply personal songwriting, Kraft’s music is a perfect complement to Folds’ dynamic performance style.

“At Laing Family Dentistry, we believe in supporting the arts and bringing world-class entertainment to our community,” said Robert Laing, owner of Laing Family Dentistry. “Ben Folds is an incredible artist whose music resonates with so many, and we’re proud to help make this unforgettable night possible at the Niswonger.”

With one night only at the Niswonger, this is a must-see event for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Whether you’re drawn to his witty lyricism, powerful piano melodies, or unique ability to blend classical and contemporary sounds, Ben Folds delivers an experience unlike any other.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.