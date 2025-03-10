Bowers: council members do more than attend meetings

Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers said council members do more than attend meetings. Also pictured is Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The topic of potential pay raises for Van Wert City Council members wasn’t on Monday night’s agenda, but it was brought up toward the end of the meeting.

Just before adjournment, At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers said she doesn’t get on the internet, but she was told a lot of things were recently said on Facebook regarding possible pay raises, which, if ultimately approved, would start with the next term.

“I was told they (people commenting on Facebook) were going by an hourly wage as far as the council being here at two meetings a month and that the pay we were getting for two meetings a month was plenty,” she said. “When we adjourn our meetings here and we leave the council chambers, our jobs do not stop. I know when I’m out and about at the bank, grocery store, restaurant or wherever, I have people that I represent ask me questions and if I can answer those questions, I answer them to the best of my ability. If I can’t, I get their name and contact number and I research it and then I give them the information that I’ve gotten.”

“I know there are other council members that do that as well, so our responsibility is not just here at the council meetings, it’s when we leave,” she continued. “We may put in hours every month talking with the citizens of Van Wert. I don’t think the thought of council wages should just on council meetings.”

City Council met in executive session February 10 to discuss possible raises and to review information compiled by Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald about previous raises and raise discussions. Ringwald chairs council’s Finance Committee. A full story on the closed door meeting can be found here.

Council’s salary has remained the same since 2016, $4,900 annually. In 2023, plans to increase council salaries by $600 annually were scrapped, after it was deemed too late and could have presented a problem with the Ohio Ethics Commission.

More discussion at future raises is expected at future meetings.