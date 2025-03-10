City working to fix ongoing TTHM issue

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert’s problem with TTHM (total trihalomethanes) levels in the city’s drinking water hasn’t gone away, but a fix is in the works.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming addressed the issue and said a public notice will be going out for the first quarter of 2025. He noted the third and fourth quarters of the year are to blame because of warm temperatures, especially in the third quarter.

“We get up somewhere near 100 there and then we get in the 70s in the winter and we can’t cut that off,” he explained. “Our annual running average is 84 micrograms per liter and we need to be at 80 or under so we’re close, but not enough.”

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming talks about the TTHM issue and plans to fix it. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Fleming went on to say the city has done some pilot studies and looked at best treatment technique opportunities and said the best course of action is to install aeration equipment in the city’s clear well.

“It’s the big tank out at the water plant, it holds a half a million gallons,” Fleming stated. “The testing tells us if we can treat it there we should be able to maintain that lower level thoughout the city.”

He said the project is being designed and is scheduled for 2026.

Previous notices sent out by the city said the levels detected do not pose an immediate risk to your health. Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. The notices also said residents do not need to use an alternative (e.g. bottled) water supply but anyone with specific health concerns should consult their doctor.

Fleming also said the city is on track to make the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St. a four way stop. On April 1, the traffic light at that intersection will switch to flashing red on Cherry and flashing yellow on Main St. for 30 days, which will allow motorists time to become acclimated to the change. After that, the light will come down and the intersection will become a four-way stop.

In other business Monday night, council members approved an ordinance allowing attorney Scott Gordon to serve as the city’s assistant law director. Law Director John Hatcher said Gordon recently retired from his private practice and agreed to help the city.

Approval was given to an ordinance that pays for property recently purchased by the city. The property is adjacent to Smiley Park, at the intersection of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd. No specific use is planned yet.

Council members also approved an ordinance allowing the city to charge late fees for the purchase of bulk water and sewer, and three “then and now” invoices were approved, one to PC Implements for moving Hatcher’s office from the Municipal Building to Van Wert Municipal Court, another from Jackson’s Garage to repair a turbo engine on a city truck, and the other Mercer Health Occupational Services for fire department physicals. The total cost of the three invoices was $11,337.71.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler asked if any action could be taken on the old Van Wert Hospital Building on Central Ave.

“I think it’s a nuisance because I know there’s been people in it,” Agler said.

He asked if Mayor Ken Markward, Fleming, Fire Chief Jon Jones and Police Chief Doug Weigle and Hatcher together to see what, if anything, could be done.

“There’s got to be something we can do to be proactive instead of reactive,” he said.

It was noted the building has had some exterior work done and the structure is being used for storage. Council President Thad Eikenbary said council will keep it on the radar.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.