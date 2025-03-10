Essay winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently held its annual essay contest, with this year’s theme being “How Optimism Has Paved My Road to Success.” The Van Wert High School winners of the 2024-2025 Optimist Essay contest presented their essays and were honored at a weekly club meeting. Amanda (Mandy) Burenga won first place and was awarded $300; Catherine (Katie) Kramer, second-place winner received $200, and third-place winner Maria Parrish was awarded $100. Burenga’s essay was advanced to the district level for further judging for a chance at college scholarships through Optimist International. The Optimist Club gave special thanks to Bitsi Clark, Kylee Moody, and Paul Cearns for judging this year’s essay entries. The Van Wert club, focusing on youth, consists of community leaders and area business representatives dedicated to improving the Van Wert area. Photo submitted