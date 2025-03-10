Ohio Challengers hold meeting

By Kayden Pugh/Ohio Challengers News Reporter

The Ohio Challengers recently held a meeting in the study hall of Crestview High School. There were 64 members and three advisors present. New officers were elected and they are as follows: President, Haley Logan; Vice President, Ella Lamb; Secretary, Dakotah Nihiser; Treasurer, Evelyn Lamb; News Reporter, Kayden Pugh; Health Officers, Addi Putman and Hannah Lamb; Safety Officers, Ella Ream and Addie Guyton; Recreation Committee, Grace Clouse, McKenna Owens, Shooter Springer, and Fisher Speelman.

Shown from left to right are new members of the Ohio Challengers 4-H Club. First row: Henry Speelman, Karl Miller, Owen Willis, Harper Lautzenheiser, Aubrey Tobi, and Grace Clouse. Second row: Londyn Burley, Morgan Cress, Griffin Clouse, Dylan Cress, Lucas Cress, and Avery Tobi. Photos submitted

Members were reminded that the cutoff date for all members to register online for their projects is April 1. Quality Assurance sessions for those taking livestock projects will be held on April 8, April 12, May 12, and June 10. Cloverbuds went to the library for activities during the meeting, while the older members played hot potato for recreation. Refreshments were served after the recreation. The next meeting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. March 19 in the Crestview High School Study Hall.