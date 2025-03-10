Random Thoughts: hoops and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes congratulations to local athletes, girls basketball state championship fun facts, no four-peat, a family affair and a bizarre twist in Cleveland.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Van Wert High School bowler Reagan Horine, who placed 61st at the Division I state championship match on Friday, and Van Wert High School wrestler Breese Bollenbacher, who qualified for the state tournament and made it to second day action. It’s quite an accomplishment just to get to the state level. Both will have a chance again next year, as both are juniors.

Congratulations as well to Delphos St. John’s wrestler Edward Kessen, who won the Division III 138-pound state title on Sunday. He’s the first Blue Jay to win a state wrestling championship.

Girls championship games

Good luck to Columbus Grove – the Bulldogs (26-2) are seeking their first girls basketball state championship. They’ll face Rootstown (28-1) in the Division VI title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The first ever girls Division VII state championship game is a rematch of last year’s Division IV state title game. Last year, Fort Loramie defeated Waterford 42-29 and now, they’ll meet again at 5:15 p.m. this Saturday.

Meanwhile, three-time defending state champion Cincinnati Purcell Marian will try to make it four straight titles. The Cavaliers won the last three Division II state championship, and will face Avon Lake in the Division III state title game at 1 p.m. Friday.

Of the seven state championship games this Friday and Saturday, three feature teams from Cincinnati – Princeton (Division I), Winton Woods (Division II) and Purcell Marian (Division III).

Down goes Richmond Heights

There will be no four-peat for the Richmond Heights boys basketball team. Despite leading by as many as 15, the Spartans, who had won three straight Division IV state championships, lost to two-time Division III state champion Lutheran East 64-59 in the Division V regional title game in Canton on Saturday.

I was a little surprised at first but after reading a game story, that subsided a bit. Lutheran East had far superior depth and was able to rotate 3-4 players in off the bench. Richmond Heights had one contributor off the bench and was fighting foul trouble. Ironically, Lutheran East was led by star forward T.J. Crumble, who began his basketball career at Richmond Heights then transferred for the 2023-2024 school year. He had to sit out the entire second half of the season and postseason last year, due to the OHSAA’s transfer rules.

There are fans who believe Saturday’s game was the real Division V state championship game and I completely agree with that. I’ll be stunned if Lutheran East doesn’t go on to win the title.

Family affair

This isn’t local but that’s okay, it’s worth mentioning.

Last fall, the Perkins Pirates football team, led by head coach Jalen Santoro, advanced to the Division IV state championship game. This weekend, the Bellevue Lady Red basketball, led by head coach Kory Santoro, team will play in the Division IV state championship game.

Kory Santoro is the father of Jalen Santoro. It’s not often you see a father-son duo advance their respective teams in two different sports at two different schools to state title games, especially in the same school year.

Myles Garrett

I’m not going to spend much time on this.

Only in Cleveland could the Myles Garrett situation work out like it did.

Myles Garrett: even though I have two years left on my contract and no leverage at all, trade me to a Super Bowl contender.

Front office: no…we’re not trading you, it’s out of the question.

Front office days later: here you go, here’s a four-year extension worth $40 million a year.

Myles Garrett: I love the Browns again.

Only in Cleveland.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.